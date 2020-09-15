White Hulu Kapuas Kratom – Origin – Dosage & Effects Review

When the community hears the word kratom, the first thing that often pops into their heads is their favorite strain. For some it may be green, others red or white. However, there’s one strain they should be focusing on: White Hulu. This is one of the rare strains of kratom but is considered one of the best. If it’s considered one of the best, why isn’t it more well-known? It all has to do with its origin.

What is White Hulu Kratom?

White Hulu kratom – or White Kapuas is one of the few rare strains of kratom. Recently, it’s become more popular, especially among first-time kratom users. It’s said to be ideal for the balanced and mild effects it has. According to users, it also has a unique aroma. It’s also a strain that doesn’t naturally occur. It’s a blend of strains to create it.

Origin of White Hulu

White Hulu comes from the kratom leaves native to Hulu Forests in Borneo, Indonesia. The Kapuas river runs through the area it’s grown. This makes the soil and minerals denser. However, it leads to a harder harvest. These remote locations it’s grown in aren’t easily accessible making this a rare strain and not widely available on the market. Not only do they grow in obscure areas, but the leaves also take longer to mature. Other types of kratom can be constantly produced and don’t need to wait as long to harvest the leaves.

What Makes White Hulu Unique

Several things make White Hulu highly sought after. One of the reasons people seek it out for the perceived effects with it.

Many recommend it for first-time users because it doesn’t have the strong effects other strains do. This strain is considered more balanced and milder making it more popular for people who aren’t used to the effects of kratom.

Another reason is the rarity . Some rare strains have a reputation for being better than the widely available strains. This is true in some cases, but not all. White Hulu is one of the better kratom strains because of the location it’s grown in. It’s also the hardest to harvest.

. Some rare strains have a reputation for being better than the widely available strains. This is true in some cases, but not all. White Hulu is one of the better kratom strains because of the location it’s grown in. It’s also the hardest to harvest. White Hulu has a lot of alkaloids present. Like with any strain of kratom, the primary alkaloids are mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. These alkaloids are backed by science and contribute to the affect kratom has on the body. There are many different alkaloids in White Hulu, 25 in total.

Some of these alkaloids include

7-aceroxymitragynine

Epicatechin

Isomitraphyllin

Paynanthein

Specogynin.

Each alkaloid may have a different effect on the body or assist in another. Despite White Hulu having so many kinds of alkaloids, it’s not considered an overpowered kratom. Although, many users claim it’s similar to the White Maeng Da strain but milder and better. This can be because of the type of alkaloids present or where it’s grown.

What Can I Expect from White Hulu?

White Hulu has the properties of the white strains. While Hulu isn’t as potent as the other types of white kratom. White strains have a reputation for being

Energizing

Stimulating

Euphoric.

They generally do not provide any other type of effects. However, the White Hulu strain is different in that it’s said to offer more than what the traditional white strains have to offer. Many professionals and Coffee Aficionados like this strain because they believe it has stimulating effects. Some even give up their morning coffee and replace it with this kratom strain. It’s said that the stimulation feeling lasts for a decent amount of time and acts quickly.

Students have been flocking to this strain because they believe it helps with cognitive performance. Users report feeling calm and focused for long periods when taking White Hulu.

One of the most uncommon effects reported for a white strain is Pain Relief . While Hulu has gained a reputation for being an analgesic. While many users can’t compare the red varieties of pain relief to White Hulu, it’s still gained a following. Many that seek pain relief enjoy this strain because unlike with red strains, they don’t report any sedating effects.

. While Hulu has gained a reputation for being an analgesic. While many users can’t compare the red varieties of pain relief to White Hulu, it’s still gained a following. Many that seek pain relief enjoy this strain because unlike with red strains, they don’t report any sedating effects. Like with other white strains, euphoria is reported by users and it’s said to last longer than other white strains. Kratom’s effect on the body will vary with each user.

For example, your

Height

Weight

Age

The method of taking kratom, if you are on other medications

How you metabolize it are all factors in how you will react.

Kratom isn’t a one size fits all and there’s a lot of trial and error. One person may take a certain strain and be okay, while another person could get gravely ill. It should be noted that none of these claims or reports have been approved or recognized by the FDA or any other drug agency. All of these statements are anecdotal evidence, so those looking to try kratom will be doing so based on other’s experiences.

How Much Should I Use?

There are many ways to take kratom and many suggestions on how much. Unfortunately, there isn’t a set amount for one person to take. Kratom isn’t a regulated supplement and there hasn’t been much research on what the safe amount to take is. Each person will have varying effects due to biological reasons, how they take the kratom, and how much. Some suppliers will include a suggestion on how much to take on their labels. However, there is no way of knowing how you will react. However, users should be wary of the amount they consume. Kratom does come with a risk overdose if too much is taken.

FAQS

What strains are similar to White Hulu?

A- One of the more popular strains that White Hulu gets compared to is White Maeng Da. They are both considered to be the best for white strains because of their effects.

Why do people choose White Hulu?

A- Users of this strain choose it because of the mild and balanced effects of a white strain. Gym goers and professionals like it for the energy boost they get and often replace energy drinks or coffee with it. Students prefer it for the increased focus they believe to get. Others use it for pain without sedating effects.

What’s the difference between capsules and powder?

A- Both methods are popular with users. The main differences are the prices and how it reacts to your body. Powders act faster and tend to not last as long. Capsules are slower acting but last longer over time because they are slowly released. Some find capsules more palatable and easier on the stomach.

What’s the difference between White Hulu and White Maeng Da?

A- While White Hulu isn’t considered as potent as Maeng Da, it still offers effects users like. Many users compare these strains because they are regarded as the best white strains to take. They both provide similar effects but there are different alkaloids in White Hulu compared to Maeng Da. This means the effects may be different ranging from calming or milder.