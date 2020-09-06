White Elephant Kratom – Strain Origin – Dosage – Reddit Review

Every kratom strain has something to offer. The White Elephant Kratom is no different. The following will help you learn more about this strain. On top of that, you’ll learn why it’s getting some attention from the kratom community.

What is White Elephant Kratom?

White Elephant is just another strain type. It isn’t all that popular, but it’s finally gaining in popularity. White Elephant kratom got its name because of its funny leaves. The leaves are larger than other variations. The leaves also hang loose, which reminds folks of an elephant’s ear. The type of kratom can be found in different forms. Some come in tincture form; while others come in regular powdered form or even capsule form. Figuring out the right option is up to you.

Where Does the Strain Grow?

Okay, so kratom is an evergreen tree. It’s found in many places around Asia. You can find some in Indonesia. You can find some in Thailand and other areas. Where the plant grows matters. It matters because of the minerals in each region. Knowing where a strain is grown is important.

It tells you that you are getting a good product, and it tells you that your vendor is authentic. White Elephant Kratom is grown in Indonesia. Make sure your vendor sources this strain from this region.

Key Features of the White Elephant

There’s a few key features worth pointing out linked to the White Elephant. The following are a few of those features:

Some say it seems to give them a sense of peace.

Some users talk about finding a sense of relief with various issues.

A few users mentioned that it gives them clarity when they need it the most.

Fans of the White Elephant strain also like the strain’s ability to promote a restful mind after a long day.

These are a few features associated with the White Elephant strain.

Key Alkaloids in the White Elephant

Each strain has its specific alkaloid makeup. Some have more than others. The indole alkaloids in the White Elephant are pretty high compared to others. You’ll find mitragynine in this strain. Fans usually talk about this alkaloid because it’s the reason it’s so good.

The Effects And the Dosages

You already know about the effects of this strain. Folks have felt a sense of peace, and some even find relief with this strain.

Dosage recommendations are a little more challenging. Most users say it is always better to start with the smallest dosage possible. Other users say the best way to take kratom is to follow the directions on the package.

The reality is it is up to you as long as you are cautious. Keep in mind that some strains are more powerful than others. Users say the White Kratom is pretty mild compared to others. This is the reason they recommend this strain to newcomers.

The quality of the strain also plays a factor. Users claim they need less kratom if the product is of high quality. It might be a good idea to write down reactions. This is helpful because you can navigate kratom strains better.

Users claim the smallest workable amount is about two grams.

How Popular is the White Elephant Kratom?

The White Elephant kratom is not as popular as other strains. The Maeng Da and the Green Bali are some of the most popular out there. This is such a shame because the White Elephant has a lot to offer as well. It is finally coming to light since kratom is rising in popularity.

You know that people become adventurous after using one thing for a while. It does take some time to find this strain because it’s not so popular. On top of that, many online stores have trouble stocking products because the US continues to try to regulate the sale. It hasn’t been successful yet, but it’s definitely trying to make things difficult. You should definitely keep an eye on how politicians act regarding kratom if you want to continue buying it.

How to Find a White Elephant Kratom?

Finding White Elephant kratom can be hard, but it’s not impossible. Sometimes, you can find this product in gas stations and smoke shops but not always. This is especially challenging if you are looking for White Elephant. You’ll be better off looking for this strain online. A few online stores sell this strain; all you have to do is find one that works with you.

Pay attention to shipping and customer reviews. If you want, you can start with one small order to test out the company and see if they are good enough.

FAQS

Yes, there’s always going to be a few questions concerning White Elephant kratom. The following are some questions people ask often:

Is White Elephant Kratom in Reddit?

A- Oh yes, people talk about this strain a lot on Reddit. The kratom movement has to thank Reddit because this platform helped a lot. This platform made it popular, and it continues to push more rare strains.

What’s the Difference Between the Capsules and the Powder?

A- One of the biggest perks of choosing the capsules is that you don’t have to worry about dosages. The recommended dosage is already in the capsule. This means all you have to do is take it.

You need to measure the powdered version, but users use measuring teaspoons for that. Having the powdered version does give you more versatility, and it’s easy to carry.

White Elephant for Energy?

A- Yes, a lot of folks have claimed they used this strain to feel more energetic. Still, this is a very personal experience, so try to keep that in mind.

Elephant Kratom Gaia Review

This is a green vein strain, and some users say it’s a little more intense than the white strain. If one reads the claims by users, then it seems like a winner. Again, this is one of those things you have to figure out yourself. Hopefully, this information helps you make a choice. Will you let your curiosity for White Elephant kratom guide you or not?