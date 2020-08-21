The Red Vietnam Kratom Strain – Effects – Proper Dosage Review

This is a strain that has been a delicacy in the markets of Vietnam for ages. However, until recently, it hasn’t been introduced to the American and European markets. Now it’s selling like hotcakes, and the top-selling vendors can’t seem to get it on their shelves fast enough. This is a strain that will make you an icon that says, “Alright, alright, alright.”

What is Red Vietnam Kratom?

Red Vietnam Kratom is the chill strain. It’s the closest feeling to a marijuana chill high as you can get. It is high in calming alkaloids, and it also follows the red vein effects as well. It has little energy but does pack a little boost, but this strain is more put you to sleep rather than keep you awake.

Where Does the Red Vietnam Strain Originate?

This strain originates in its namesake in Vietnam. However, this particular strain is derived in the southeast section of Vietnam and packs a punch with its alkaloid soil profile. It is grown along the Mekong river, and it grows deep in the jungles in the Mitragyna Speciosa tree. It is harvested from the plants and is plucked at it’s most mature state in order to get all of the possible effects that it contains.

Is Vietnam Kratom Legal In the United States?

The fact is that not just this strain, but all others are in a federal grey area. It’s not illegal in many states, and a few states, cities, and counties have it banned from their borders. However, while it is not illegal, its also not recommended by the FDA, but since it’s seen an uptick in sales, it’s been legal in most parts of the country. The following states, cities, and counties have it banned:

Alabama

Arkansas

Indiana

Rhode Island

Vermont

Wisconsin

San Diego, CA

Denver, CO

Sarasota County, FL

Jerseyville, IL

Union County, MS

In terms of Vietnam, this strain is the main reason for overseas sales expansion. It is actually one of the main brands that the Vietnamese use, and is completely and 100% legal to consume in the country of Vietnam.

What Are the Effects of Red Vietnam Kratom?

As stated at the beginning, the strain basically turns you into the Wooderson character from Dazed and Confused. It’s a strain that brings mellow and chills to an all-new level. You will have multiple effects with this strain, and it follows most of the red vein strain qualities. Though with the climate and area it grows in, it has its own qualities and effects.

What is the Proper Dosage to Take with the Red Vietnam Kratom Strain?

There are many people who think that they have Kratom dosages all figured out, and if they do, good for them. However, most people that are using Kratom today are 1st time users or casual users of the substance. So here are some things to keep in mind when you are looking at dosage, the first thing is that it’s all about what’s right for you,

Your Age

Weight

Height

Health, and more.

You also probably want to start low, or you will possibly have a negative experience. So start with around two grams or less, and you should be fine.

How Long Do the Effects of the Red Vietnam Kratom Strain Last?

While most strains last a few hours, this strain gives Maeng Da a run for longevity in the strains. It is said to last at a minimum of six hours. However, most people report that it goes on for far longer, 7 or 8 hours is about the average high for this strain, and people love every minute of the high they get from it.

What’s in Store for the Red Vietnam Kratom Strains Future?

The strain is mellow, and when a lot of people start seeing just how long-lasting and euphoric this product is, the strain may get more popular. This is a strain to look out for in the coming years as it could overtake Maeng Da and Bali when people are aware of how awesome the strain is.

FAQs

Q#1- What are Users of Reddit Saying About Red Vietnam Kratom?

A- People are loving it, and they are saying that it is a great strain that pits Energy vs. Euphoria vs. Sedation. They also say that they would buy it again. There are no negative reviews about the Red Vietnam strain, and everyone on Reddit seems to love it.

Q#2- Why Choose Red Vietnam Capsules?

A- Capsules are better than the powder for one reason, and one alone. You can monitor your Kratom intake better than if you use powder. You don’t have to level it off, weigh it out, and figure out the best way to take it. Simply read how many grams are in each on the bottle, and use from there.

Q#3- Which is Better, Red Vietnam, or Red Bali?

A- Well, this is a debate for everyone. While Red Bali is one of the strongest, if not the strongest strain on the market, Red Vietnam is lower in its potency. If you would go on that, then the winner would be Red Bali. However, the Red Vietnam strain has better effects, better feeling, is longer-lasting, and pits itself against its effects. You will be energized, blissful, and then crash out. This is the main reason why Red Vietnam is the winner, it’s not all about potency, and Red Vietnam knows it!

Q#4- What Are People Saying About Njoy Vietnam Kratom?

A- They say that all of the customers are satisfied, it’s a name they trust, not only do they have affordable Kratom at high quality, but they also have recognition. They have made a name for themselves, and it’s solely on themselves for giving 110% to the customers.

Q#5- What Are People Saying About Hello Vietnam Kratom?

A- It is a newer brand that is still building up its customer base. It has all of the potential to get to some of the heights of other vendors. They are doing everything right, and are giving quality Kratom at an affordable price.

Q#6- Royal Vietnam Kratom XL Review

A- Royal is a high dollar business that sells incredibly high quality of Kratom but at a high price. People say that it’s too expensive for them, but that when they have the extra money, they would love to shop here again.