Kratom known botanically as Mitragyna speciose and also going in the market by nicknames such as ithang, ketum, Biak, Thom, is a tree in the coffee family that has for decades been used as traditional medicine by the southeast Asian people.

Today scientists and researchers have taken a great interest in the herb since it has some medical value curing some ailments that would otherwise be costly to treat with pharmaceutical drugs. It’s becoming an alternative medication in the modern day world. There are tens of kratom strains which differ by the color of their leaves and stems, and today we have taken a particular interest in the red vein kratom specifically the red Thai kratom.



As you know, red strains are one of the popular kratom strains in the market since they are readily available, easy to grow, and cheap to acquire. When we look at the red kratom strains, there are different varieties, and they are regarded as one of the best due to their high alkaloids content mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine that’s why they are in high demand.

Red Thai kratom, according to the market data is among the strains that are best sellers, and this is because it is one of the most relaxing strains which are known to promote positive emotional well-being effects. We do know for a fact that Red Thai kratom isn’t energizing as the green vein or the white vein kratom strains, but we do know its effects lasts longer than any other strain in the market.

About Red Thai Kratom.

The red Thai kratom has flourished in Thailand an epicenter of kratom cultivation no wonder its name. Red Thai kratom powder is produced from the leaves that have reddish veins and midrib. The color usually is influenced by the chemical composition of the tree, although some believe the changes in environmental conditions such as temperature and weather have a role to play in the vein color.

Benefits of using Red Thai Kratom

As you know, different kratom strains have different effects, so does the red Thai kratom. Kratom strains effects differ due to the chemical composition of the strain itself. Different strains have different colors of stems and leaves which differ in impact.

Today researchers and scientists have certified that kratom has some medical benefits and can be an excellent alternative to pharmaceutical drugs which have adverse side effects to the user.

Remember that kratom benefits weren’t discovered the other day, but the herb has been in existence for decades and the Southeast Asian people have utilized it for medical purposes for over a decade. Today we are going to know precisely what are the benefits of Red Thai Kratom, and which are unique to this strain, that is in so much demand.

Pain management

Did you know the reason why kratom has become so much popular is because of its ability to alleviate pain? It is known as the magical pain management herb, and it has become the best alternative pain medication in the place of modern medicine.

Today modern medicine has so much adverse side effects to a point where everyone is looking for a safer, better alternative to these pharmaceutical drugs. When you feel pain, the nerves transmit the signals to the central nerves system. When pain is felt, the body tends to have an aneuronal reaction, and endorphins usually are released to ease the pain.

These endorphins bind themselves to the mu, delta, and kappa opioid receptors easing the pain. But the alkaloids mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine in the red Thai kratom imitate the roles of endorphins and attach themselves in the mu, and delta brain receptors. This eases the pain.

Relaxation

Red Thai kratom can be an excellent medication for those who want to feel relaxed. Sometimes to feel some relaxation, you take a hot bath, sip some coffee or green tea, get a massage, do some exercise, meditate, and think of so many other ways to relax, but sometimes they hardly work.

We do know when your mind, and body is in a state of relaxation then diseases such as insomnia, diabetes, depression, stress, and other health problems stay at bay.

When you need to relax the best way is to utilize red Thai kratom since it’s concentrated with 7-hydroxymitgragynine alkaloids which aid in relaxation. Don’t forget you will always feel some mild sedative effects when you take it.

Easing the symptoms of opiate withdrawal

One of the struggles young people are suffering from today is opiate addiction, and no matter how many times one goes to the rehab, the problem isn’t eradicated. But with red Thai kratom, you have the best chance to treat opiate addiction without experiencing any further adverse side effects.

Remember that the Red Thai kratom contains natural alkaloids which aid in the process of opiate withdrawal more smoothly. Don’t struggle with opiate addiction when you can treat the addiction with this kratom strain.

Relief from stress and anxiety

What do you do when you are under stress, anxiety, and depression? Do you take coffee, or what is your way of relieving stress? Did you know that there is a better way to relieve stress when you use Red Thai kratom?

This supplement has properties that relieve your stress; therefore, depression and anxiety cannot manifest themselves.

Positive elevation of the mood/Mood Enhancement

The kratom community especially those who have tried the Red Thai kratom strain have said the strain boosted their mood which is something I would agree with considering the strain has 7-hydroxymitragynine alkaloid which after reacting with dopamine produces euphoric feelings promoting positive feeling.

Promotes / Sedation / better sleep

Lack of sleep causes respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, higher risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes, affects your weight, and so many other health complications may arise due to sleep deprivation.

When your calm relaxed and you have enough sleep, none of these life-threatening diseases will be your concern. The red Thai kratom is known to be sedative, and you will help you sleep like a baby.

Energy giving

While the green strains are known to be the energy boosters, the red Thai kratom can as well boost your energy if you deal with manual work or any other job that require a lot of energy consumption.

Reduction of fatigue

When you are feeling tired, and a lot of fatigue, then consider taking red Thai kratom. For many centuries red Thai kratom has been used to fight off chronic fatigue syndrome, and this is because it helps out in blood circulation, thereby improving on oxygen levels.

Anti-Inflammatory Agent

Red Thai kratom doesn’t just have the two famous alkaloids you know of but there are almost other 20 alkaloids and among them is Rhynchophylline and Epicatechin. These two alkaloids are anti-inflammatory agents.

So just in case you have been suffering from inflammation, redness, swelling then go for Red Thai kratom strain.

Other benefits associated with taking Red Thai kratom strain include helps with curing diabetes, boosting the immune system, curing blood pressure, diarrhea, and many other diseases.

Dosage and Usage Guideline on Red Thai Kratom

Before taking Red Thai kratom their things, you should be aware of.

This is a herb and a natural supplement which has medical benefits, but it can as well have adverse side effects if not used well. Always take the recommended dosage since this is a herb like any other. The prescription instructions should always be followed. Kratom should not be sold to minors Before buying kratom, do some research on the vendor to certify their authentic. The effects of Red Thai Kratom vary from individual to individual

The rule should always be, start small then work your way up the ladder so that you can know how much you can take and what your limit is.

When taking Red Thai kratom to remember your needs what they are and take only what you need.

If you are a beginner, start with 1-2 grams of Red Thai kratom and at least take an hour to allow the effects to kick in.

If you are looking to suppress depression, stress, and anxiety, you need to take 4-8 grams of Red Thai kratom. When you do, you can expect a feeling of happiness, calmness, enhance your moods, and experience a sense of tranquility.

In case you need to sleep or you need to alleviate some pain, 8-9 grams of the strain will do wonders. Always remember higher doses than the recommended ones are always a risk to your life.

Conclusion

Red Thai kratom is one of the most popular highs demand kratom strains in the market. As you can see above, here are some of the benefits of taking this strain with the right dosages. The only caution should be when taking this strain to follow your dealer’s dosage instructions to avoid side effects related to an overdose of kratom.