Red Hulu Kapuas Kratom, Borneo’s Finest And Rarest Kratom

Red Hulu Kratom goes by a ton of different names. It can be called Red Bali, Red Hulu, Red Hulu Kapuas, and more. There is so much to discover about this tough strain, and it’s a great strain that has red vein effects.

What Is Red Hulu Kratom?

As stated above, it has many names. It is also a red strain that brings with it the red vein effects. It also gives users an intense high that mellows the user. It also has a very strong aroma. The strain has some of the traits of the red vein root, but they have their own effects that they have. Even though this is a fairly new strain, the demand for this product is so high that it has a lot of fans on the product.

Where Does Red Hulu Kratom Originate From?

Red Hulu originated on the island of Borneo, which is an island nation that is located in South East Asia. It is picked from the leaves on the mitragyna speciosa tree deep in the jungles of Borneo. Borneo is the third-largest island nation in the world. Its Kratom is grown differently than others and has more alkaloids than other strains.

The Uniqueness Of Red Hulu Kratom

Red Hulu Kratom is unique in the way that it has high levels of 7-hydroxy-mitragynine, but it has lower levels than all other strains in all of the other alkaloids. It is also unique in its effects as well as it’s strength. It is one of the most opioid-like Kratom strains of them all, and that’s one of the things that make it unique.

Is Red Hulu A Rare Strain Of Kratom?

It isn’t rare, but it is rare compared to the other strains, as it only grows in one specific part of Borneo. It is grown deep in the jungles of the island by a river, and there are few trees that can be harvested. In that respect, it’s rare, and it’s effects are sub-par to a lot of the other strains.

What Are The Key Alkaloids In The Red Hulu Kratom?

There are many different alkaloids that go into other strains, but we’ll discuss the key alkaloids that are in the Red Hulu Kratom strain. There are two main alkaloids that are in the Red Hulu strain are 7-hydroxy-mitragynine and mitragynine.

There are other alkaloids that are low in the strain, including

Corynoxein

Corynantheidine

3-Dehydromitragynin

Isomitraphylli

Mitraphyilline

Corinoxin

Specionoxein

Speciofolin.

What Effects Does Red Hulu Kratom Have?

There are many effects that Kratom has, and this one, in particular, has the effects of the red vein strains, and also some of its own unique effects. It is also derived from the coffee tree species and contains a high amount of energy. With this strain, though, it’s unique in the fact that it’s more opioid-like than any other strain, and has some potential medicinal benefits that are still being studied.

How Popular Is Red Hulu Kratom?

Well, in terms of popularity, the Red Hulu kratom strain has just about everyone beat. However, the fact that it’s rare, while also being in high demand has dipped it’s popularity a bit. In terms of sales, this is a bit of a no contest, as popular strains trample the Red Hulu strain by sheer volume alone. But if Red Hulu had a vast supply and the rate of sellout that it has, it could be up there with Bali and Maeng Da.

How Much Red Hulu Kratom Should You Use?

While this is a good question, there are no specified dosage instructions. There are a lot of regular users that take higher doses of Kratom, and they’re fine, but for the most part, new users should stick to capsules and take one or two of them. It’s not a science yet, but you will need to take your health conditions, age, height, weight, and more into consideration before dosing yourself out. So if it’s your first time, try to stay under the recommended 2 grams.

How Much Does Red Hulu Kratom Cost Users?

There are so many sites out there, and they all have different price values. There is a semi-constant though, and some vendors go way lower, but they seem to run somewhere between the $10 mark and into a few hundred dollars. These prices are varying depending on what size bags you buy, and they can range anywhere from 1 ounce to a few kilos.

Top Three Red Hulu Kratom Vendors

There are a lot of Kratom vendors on the market, and a lot of them sell various amounts of Red Hulu strains. However, there are three of the top vendors, and they are hard to pick from, but here is the list of the top three vendors.

This is one of the best vendors you can go to. They are reputable and have been around a while. They offer coupon codes, contact info, and even some samplers to get you started. Not to mention the fact that their prices are fairly standard, and they offer high amounts of Kratom powder too. They offer 250 grams for $40, 500 grams for $70, and 1 kilo for $90, which is pretty low for a kilo.

Kratom Krazy – Red Kapuas

This is a great site in general, and the vendor is not only reputable but has been known for its exceptional quality in their products as well. They are among the list of kratom vendors that have good business ethics and have been atop the board of late. Their prices are fair, and their sizes are manageable. They offer sizes and prices like 100 grams for $20, 250 grams for $35, 500 grams for $55, and 1 kilo for juts $90.

Happy Hippo Herbals – Red Hulu

This is one of the most backed companies today. They started with not much money in a basement and clawed their way to being one of the best vendors in the market today. They sell their Kratom and have the best quality of all vendors on the market for low prices. They offer the red Hulu strain for $12 for an ounce, and for 4 ounces, you only pay $46. These prices are comparable to the above prices, and are actually cheaper, with slightly higher quality.

FAQ’s

What Are Some Strains That Are Similar To Red Hulu?

The strain has different names, and the most similar to the strain are Red Hulu Kapuas, Red Kapuas, Red Bali, and Red Borneo.

Why Would You Choose Red Hulu Kratom?

There are so many reasons that you should buy, but its a rare and unique strain. Harder to come by than other strains, this one packs strength and effects for days.

Red Hulu Vs Red Bali

Hulu is rarer than Bali, and Bali is stronger than Hulu. They are relatively similar, with the exception of strength.

Red Hulu on Reddit?

Basically, the thoughts on Red Hulu Kratom are that they are similar to green Borneo, as well as Red Kapuas, and Red Bali. They say that the difference is just in the name.

Capsules Vs Powders?

This is an easy debate, and while powder gives you the freedom to do with your Kratom what you will, the capsules give you the ability to control your doses without jumping through hoops to weigh them.

Review For Earth Kratom Red Hulu Kapuas

Earth Kratom has many choices of Red Hulu Kapuas, and they are all at the industry’s low standard of pricing, even the capsules.

Krave Kratom Review Of Red Hulu Kapuas

Their powders and capsules are fairly affordable on the site and can range between $12 and $120.

Red Hulu Kratom Used For Sleep?

This is a sedative strain, and most of them are, and if you are taking any red or green strain, you better be ready to at least take a nap.