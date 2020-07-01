Red Dragon Kratom – A Supreme Among Kratom Strains

Last Updated: July 1, 2020

Of all of the strains, the Red Dragon Kratom strain is among the top topic of conversation. There is so much that you need to know about this product, and while it’s a relative of the Thai Red strain, it is different in both appearance and price. What else is there to know about this effectively simple strain? Let’s dive into the parts that actually matter below.

Is The Red Dragon Kratom Strain Legal In The United States?

There is a huge discrepancy here. While it is legal in the US, 40 states allow it into their borders, and of the rest of the 11 states, they have no tolerance for the product. Despite FDA requests to ban Kratom in the United States, there has been no actual banning of the product. The FDA has this to say, “While the effects of Kratom are widely unknown”, they can be fatal and should be scientifically tested. There is no scientific evidence that their claims are gona work or not.

What Are The Effects Of The Red Dragon Kratom Strain?

While there are still ongoing medicinal tests going on in relation to the Red Dragon strain. It is a stimulant, like coffee, and gives you energy, but with Kratom of any strain, the energy you get is clean energy, that’s jitter-free.

While using Kratom, another thing that scientists have been ecstatic about is that while you have energy, it also helps you to remain calm, and it gives you mental focus. With these combined effects, there is no doubt why people try to use it in creating creative works, or working in general, with an immense sense of mental focus.

What Are The Recommended Doses?

While this isn’t an extremely potent dose, if you are new to Kratom, and this is the first strain you’re trying, you should start with 1.5 grams, and work your way up as the effects weaken. If you have used Kratom before, but haven’t tried the Red Dragon strain yet, the recommended dose is between 2 and 4 grams based on how often you use Kratom. Finally, don’t exceed 7 grams.

How Was The Red Dragon Kratom Strain Grown And Harvested?

This strain is grown either buried in the jungles of South East Asia, or mature plantations in Malaysia and Thailand. However, the reason for it being such a unique strain is the leaves and the fertility of the soil. The climate where the tree that they pick Red Dragon Kratom from is a mystery, but we do know a few things. The atmosphere, fertile soil, high alkaloids, and more are exclusive the Red Dragon Strain, and the potent Alkaloids are the reason the strain gets its therapeutic effects.

Where Can You Buy Red Dragon Kratom?

If you are in one of the 40 states that have legalized the use of Kratom, then there is a high possibility that you can find it in your area. Many places sell Kratom, and you can find them online by searching, “Kratom near me.” This search should pull up a ton of locations that sell Kratom near you. However, that may not happen, so if you don’t get some as a search result, then you can go to a head shop or a smoke shop, vape store, TGM store and many other places that sell it. Certain areas have Kratom facilities where you can buy them.

What Are The Users Saying About ?

Everybody has an opinion, and with Kratom, it’s no different. There is a lot that can be said about a product simply by reading the user reviews on the product. Keep in mind, though, that some of these strains have different effects on different people. While they may feel a certain way, you may feel different.

While many users review these products, there seems to be a lot of the same things being said.

With so many great reviews, there is nothing like the strain. It’s a win, and maybe the origin of this particular strain is lost in translation, but we can all agree that even shrouded in mystery, the effects of this product are great, and good for anyone to use.