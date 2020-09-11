OPMS Silver Maeng Da Kratom- An Overview

There’s a good chance that you’re going to run into a vendor called Optimized Plant Mediated Solutions (OPMS) if you’re shopping around for kratom products. Founded in 2010, Optimized Plant Mediated Solutions (OPMS) is one of the most recognized and innovative kratom vendors out there today. Generally, you’ll find OPMS products everywhere from specialty shops to gas stations. OPMS is considered unique due to the brand’s rare, top-secret cold-press extraction method. The next detail is why purists generally really like this brand. OPMS uses natural processes designed to preserve the delicate alkaloids contained naturally in plants throughout the extraction process.

Many people first discover OPMS when looking for hard-to-find Maeng Da kratom. You’ll find a very potent, pure Maeng Da capsule variety within the OPMS Silver line. Keep reading if you’re wondering if you should try Silver Maeng Da from OPMS.

Getting to Know OPMS Kratom Silver

OPMS is pretty famous for its Silver product line. OPMS Silver is a “1x” extract of the crushed leaf. Quality is a big factor in why the experience of using this particular product is consistently pleasant.

First, OPMS blends batches in order to preserve alkaloid profiles while maintaining quality across the board. Next, OPMS products are actually packaged in an FDA-registered facility using GMP compliance. After years of experience, OPMS has developed a proprietary set of alkaloid standards. This is significant because industry standards for most of the alkaloids in kratom simply don’t exist.

OPMS Kratom Silver Types

The crowning achievement of the OPMS Silver line is Silver Maeng Da. Handpicked by farmers to represent only the very best of what nature offers, Maeng Da is a powerfully potent strain containing high concentrations of alkaloids like 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine. It’s a popular choice among those looking for fast relief and wellness support. The other products in the OPMS Silver line are

Malay

Thai

Silver Cat’s Claw

Mitragyna Hirsuta

Mitragyna Javanica.

Extract capsules sold in box or bag form are only available for Maeng Da, Malay, and Thai.

Understanding OPMS Kratom Powder Versus Extract

Do you know the difference between Silver kratom powder and extract? It’s actually a little tricky to know the difference if you haven’t had a chance to do your research. First, kratom extract is a more concentrated form of powder. Some people assume that kratom powder is a more concentrated form of kratom because it doesn’t “look” anything like the plant. This is a case where looks can be deceiving!

Kratom extract is actually the form of kratom that is “Closer to the soil” due to the fact that you’re getting a much purer product. The extraction process actually pulls those highly desirable alkalines out of plant materials while also straining out any other solids or particles. The very potent material that’s left is turned into a fine powder. By contrast, kratom powder is actually the product of drying plant leaves before breaking them down and mixing them with other natural elements.

While not as potent, you’re still getting a whole-plant form that is also very desirable. However, this is a case where “wholeness” can actually just mean extra leaf material that doesn’t really benefit you or provide any effects. Deciding which option is best for you is really a matter of personal preference.

What Is OPMS Silver Maeng Da Used For?

Like all kratom products, Silver Maeng Da from OPMS is used for wellness and stimulation by people who prefer plant-based solutions. Silver kratom products can be used to aid with physical and mental barriers, ailments, and limitations. Recent research shows that kratom is potentially effective plant-based therapy for those seeking antidepressant and antipsychotic treatments. Kratom’s ability to work on the brain’s dopamine, opioid, and serotonin receptors also makes it a potential alternative to harsh prescription medications for some.

Should You Worry About Side Effects When Taking Kratom?

Like all-natural and plant-based solutions, kratom does have the potential to create side effects in some people.

This can range from everything from an Upset stomach to Insomnia . Specific experiences often come down to factors like your personal body chemistry, the strain of kratom taken, and the amount of kratom taken. Generally, people experience a “Stimulant” effect with euphoric underpinnings when taking kratom.

to . Specific experiences often come down to factors like your personal body chemistry, the strain of kratom taken, and the amount of kratom taken. Generally, people experience a effect with euphoric underpinnings when taking kratom. Some people do experience a slight sedative experience with certain strains of kratom. However, Maeng Da has been specifically bred over the centuries to remove any sedative properties through an increase in alkaloids.

Maeng Da Silver kratom doesn’t specifically come with a greater risk for side effects. However, the lack of sedative properties does mean that this strand has the potential to “hit” you more sharply! That is why it’s widely recommended to take the smallest dose possible when trying Maeng Da from any vendor for the first time.

What Is the Dosage for Silver Kratom?

While no specific dosage guidelines are provided for Silver kratom, you can get an idea of what an appropriate dosage is for you based on factors like age, weight, and desired results.

A low dose of kratom is generally considered to be between 0.5 grams and 2 grams .

of kratom is generally considered to be between and . The Standard dosage is considered to be between 3 grams and 5 grams .

is considered to be between and . A Moderately high dosage falls between 6 grams and 7 grams. The general rule is to start small to see how well your body tolerates the experience whenever trying a new strand of kratom for the first time.

What Is the Cost for OPMS Silver Kratom?

The cost comes down to the variety and quantity of OPMS Silver you’d like to buy.

Silver Kratom Maeng Da capsules are available in 16-count to 120-count packages ranging in price from about $6.50 to $23.99 .

are available in to packages ranging in price from about to . If you’re eyeing Silver Kratom Malay capsules, you can expect to pay the same. Silver Kratom Thai capsules are a bit less expensive. You’ll find 16-count to 120-count packages ranging in price from $5.99 to $22.99.

What Do People Say About OPMS Silver Maeng Da Kratom on Reddit?

“OPMS is definitely the best quality head shop brand,” shares one Reddit user. Another user shares,

“I have taken many different types of kratom, and OPMS Silver has always been the best and most consistent for me.”

The sentiment is generally very positive among Reddit contributors who have landed on OPMS Silver after trying other brands of kratom. Of course, lightning doesn’t always strike when trying OPMS Silver capsules for the first time for some users. Plenty of Reddit contributors share that they really had to perform trial and error with dosages before getting what the “hype” of this brand is all about.

Comparing OPMS Kratom Silver and OPMS Kratom Gold

For some, OPMS Kratom Gold is truly the gold standard. Gold is the top-tier product line offered by OPMS. Unlike Silver, the OPMS Gold line consists only of capsules without any variances.

Choosing Between Gold and Silver Capsules

While Silver capsules are available in larger packs, Gold capsules are only available in packages of two, three, and five. They are generally more expensive and harder to come by than Silver capsules. Gold is a good option if you’re interested in paying more for an ultra-potent experience. Silver is a good bet if you’d like to save money while also having the option to try a variety of capsules and powders. You should also keep in mind that Maeng Da is a Silver product that is not available under the Gold line.