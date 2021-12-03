Okie Kratom: A Leading Vendor Of All-Natural Kratom

As the world’s most famous botanical Okie Kratom has been making waves for years. However, with its growing popularity and many vendors springing up in the local towns or online marketplaces, it can be hard to know what you’re getting yourself into while purchasing this medicinal herb from an unknown seller. Remember that there is a fine line between a high-quality, affordable product and one that is too cheap and low quality.

However, there are some things that every vendor needs to have, like credibility among consumers, as well as cleaner standards on quality. No one wants to spend their hard-earned money on anything low in quality. Transparency in data collection, quality control, and testing of materials used for production are all critical factors when looking at vendors.

Not only that, but lab results to verify potency are also extremely important. Though most users never pay attention to these details and focus only on how strong their Kratom feels than anything else. Well, fortunately, there are some reputable dealers out there selling high-grade and potent herbs at low prices.

Who Are They?

Okie Naturals Kratom is a family-owned brand that prides itself on being different from the rest. While other vendors are content with offering a limited number of products, this business has something for everyone. They have tons of products in stock and offer deep discounts every day. Hence, you can get your hands on some great deals too.

Okie Kratom is a Newkirk, Oklahoma-based company, where it has been one of the only six shops that offer Mitragyna speciosa. Although this vendor hails from a population size of fewer than 2,500 people, Okie Kratom has no problem meeting demands from online orders with its high-quality products and fantastic customer service. They offer Kratom powder at affordable rates because they understand what it’s like when there aren’t enough options around- which leads many customers to feel betrayed by a sheer number of reputable brands.

Okie Kratom was bred for the average family who needs relief from aches and other daily discomforts. The brand has a mission to provide quality products in packaging that won’t embarrass them, so it only makes sense that they’re first-in-class at what they do.

Are They GMP Compliant Or Not

A downside on their part is that it’s not clear whether Okie Kratom is an approved vendor or not. Also, there is insufficient proof that they’re registered as a business.

However, what is certain is that the owners haven’t been forthcoming with customers with enough information. We are not sure about their background or details of measures taken to maintain FDA standards -something most vendors usually take seriously.

Product Line-up

Okie Kratom is your one-stop shop for all strains of Kratom. They currently stock 22 unique varieties, including classics like Maeng Da, Bali, and Borneo.

Additionally, you can purchase their wide variety of ethnobotanical extracts, such as Akuamma Seed Extract and Blue Lotus, among others. There’s enough variety here for everyone that will surely meet whatever need or want might pop into their minds while purchasing Kratom. The long list of their available products is as follows:

African Peach 50:1 Extract

Aceh White

Akuamma Seed 10:1 Extract

Bentuangie

Cheap Ass Kratom Capsules

Clarity Blend

Crystal Extract

Dr Feel Good

Gold

Good Day Sunshine (Yellow Boyan)

Green Banjo

Green Boyan Ultra

Green Bumblebee

Green Elephant

Green Hulu Kapuas

Green Jongkong

Green Plantation

Green Sumatra

Green Twister

Green Vietnam

Green MD

Pink Dragon

Red Bali

Red Banjo

Red Borneo

Red Elephant

Red Indo

Red Jongkong

Red Jungle

Red Plantation

Red Sumatra

Red Twister

Redneck Nightcap

Resin Candy 20:1

Sakae Naa 10:1 Extract

Special Sauce Hemp Kief

Super Green

Super White

Triple Threat Maeng Da

White DY-NO-MITE

White Fire

White Indo

White Jongkong

White Vietnam

Yellow Jungle

Yellow Maeng Da

Ultra Fine Okie Green

Though, keep in mind that you may find some of them out of stock here. Rest assured that they will be restocked soon, taking this matter very seriously.

Okie Kratom’s Top Rated Strains

Consumers readily love Okie Kratom’s wide range of products. Some of the highly praised and top-rated ones are:

Bumblebee Green

Bumblebee Kratom is a less bold strain than traditional Rifat, but it’s more rewarding in other ways. Green Bumblebee seems less like a green tea and tastes better with an earthy sweetness that you can smell from miles away in the air. Just take off into nature for yourself to enjoy its unique aroma!

White Elephant

White Elephant is the brand’s most surprising white vein strain. It is a hearty and remarkable strain that smells of freshly-cut grass and Matcha tea. White Elephant has an enhanced fragrance that lingers long after its consumption.

Pink Thai

Pink Thai is a proprietary blend of Red and White strains to get a powder with a pinkish tint. This strain is one of the best among Okie Kratom’s assortments growing with every passing day. Thanks to this blend, users get a soothing and exulting powder.

Size-ranges And Prices They Offer

A good thing about this vendor is that they realize that not everyone needs and wants to buy bulk packets of Kratom powders. That’s why they offer the most petite sizes, which are uncommon in the market.

A 0.5-ounce sample pack costs no more than 2$. The sizes reach 250 gms pouches available for 18$, which is the most considerable size they offer presently. Still, if you compare the rates per gram with other vendors, you won’t find it cheap. However, they make it up to you for this in the quality section as they offer excellent grain powder compared to other vendors.

Do They Offer Free Shipping

The brand offers next-day shipping for all orders placed before 5 pm local time to all states of the United States of America -where Kratom is legalized. However, orders placed between Wednesday and Thursday are shipped on the next day. They also ship to Canada, Italy, and Spain. You can go for any one of the following carriers for your delivery according to your ease:

USPS First Class Mail

USPS Priority Mail

Priority Mail Express

UPS Ground

UPS 2nd Day Air

Next Day Air Saver

UPS Next Day Air

Moreover, they also provide free shipping over the order value of 25$.

What Is Their Refund Policy?

They do not have a defined refund policy. You can request a refund, but it is not confirmed whether your request will be approved or not. Their refund policy varies from case to case, and we can not tell you exactly how long it takes to answer the request. Depending on your case, you might have to wait it out a bit longer.

Offers And Discounts Provided By Them

If you are looking for the voucher codes to redeem at this vendor, you will be disappointed to know that they do not offer any vouchers. However, you would not need any of those with their available price range. Still, you can purchase four mixes and match strains of 250gms at a low price of 90$.

Payment Methods Available At Checkout

The company offers all major payment options except credit and debit cards. However, you can email them at sales@okiepayments.com if none of these methods suits you. Following are the available payment options:

Money order

Apple pay

Bitcoin

BRD Tokens

Cash app

Do They Respond Quickly?

You can reach out to them through three main channels:

One of them is through their website by filling out order forms.

They can also be contacted through their email address.

The most convenient and easy way to get them is through Facebook.

On average, they respond to queries within a day. However, some customers reviewed that they had gotten a response in less than an hour.

Their Reputation With The Consumers

Okei Kratom stands pretty tall among the online Kratom buyers and consumers because of its high quality and fine granulated powders, a vast collection of strains, and low prices. The brand receives highly positive critical reception from various consumers.

A reviewer from Reddit said that he is satisfied beyond lengths and super green is one of his favourites among the collection. Further, a Facebook customer also highly praised their customer service shipping and said he tried their Okie Green and Mwah, which were excellent.

Somewhere else, a customer wrote that he loved the packaging. Another member commented that he found his favourite vendor, Okie Kratom, because their Kratom is economical and robust.

Pros

Offers a variety of strains

Potent and fine powder

Ships quickly and on time

It also ships internationally to some countries

Provide smaller quantities

Great customer service

Cons

Ambiguous description of products

Not a verified business

Do not publically provide lab test reports

Do not offer free shipping

Not suitable for buyers of bulk Kratom

Bottom Line

Even though Okie Kratom has shortcomings in various sectors that leave the customers longing, the freshness, potency, and high quality of the products hide their flaws. You can also find several happy customers on social media that acknowledge their quality products at low prices.

The brand also added ethnobotanical herbs to its product collection. This addition is because they wanted to break the stigma lurking around Kratom that people take to feel good without knowing its benefits.

All in all, if you are looking for a new strain to try and are not sure about the bulk quantity of that strain, Okie Kratom is just the right place for you. Here, you can also test out a strain before going for a bulk amount. After the trial, maybe like their many other loyal customers, you will also stick to this vendor for your future endeavours.