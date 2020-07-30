OG Bali Kratom Strain – Popularity – Pros & Cons – Buy Online

Last Updated: July 30, 2020

There are so many strains, but one of the ones that every Kratom user knows is Bali Kratom. It is the strongest on the market, and the OG Bali Kratom strain is no different. There are so many strains out there, but I’m sure you’ll be sold on OG Bali Kratom momentarily.

What Is OG Bali Kratom?

OG Bali is a strain that is high in potency, and can even be stronger than its red, green, white, and even yellow counterparts. It is constituted as old growth and is grown longer than other vein strains of Kratom, which gives it a higher alkaloid profile than the other strains that are Bali. It originates on the island of Bali and is one of the strains that really packs a punch in both effects and strength.

OG Bali Vs Red Bali?

OG Bali has far more potency and has the entire effect spectrum of green, red, and white Bali. Red Bali has red effects and some of the sedative effects of the green vein strain. However, OG Bali is all strength and rise, and no fall. Red Bali is strong, but since OG is grown longer than the mature red Bali, it is more potent with higher alkaloids.

Is OG Bali Kratom Popular?

As far as Kratom is concerned, Bali is the top of everyone’s list. That being said, the popularity of OG Bali is one of the higher bought products of Bali. Its effects are stronger, longer, and act faster than the other Bali plants. Combine the fact that it’s the Original Bali, and people flock to it like crazy, making it the second most popular strain.

What Are The Key Alkaloids Of The OG Bali Strain?

There are many alkaloids that make up the potency of a strain. With this specific strain with OG Bali, there are five key alkaloids that make up the profile of the strain. Starting with the most in each, there is

MG (mitragynine)

HMG (7-hydroxy-mitragynine)

SC (speciociliatine)

SG (Speciogynine)

P (paynantheine)

These are the main components that make up the Alkaloid profile of OG Bali.

OG Bali Kratom Capsules Vs OG Bali Kratom Powder

There are many differences between powder and capsules, and the main deterrent is the ease of use. What we mean by that is that with OG Bali Powder, you have to scoop out the Kratom, put it on the scale, weigh it, and then consume your desired amount. With the Capsules, they are easy to use and come in fun-sized packages. They usually contain between .5 and 1.6 mg of Kratom powder inside of them. The effects aren’t different, except that the powder acts a touch faster than the capsules.

How Much Does OG Bali Cost?

Depending on how much of it you’re willing to buy, you can end up spending anywhere between $5 and a few hundred dollars of the strain. You can also buy other products, like capsules, shots, and extracts. The other products will cost you more, so if you want cheap, stick with the powder form. However, it’s important that not only do you get reasonably priced Kratom but the highest quality Kratom as well. There is a price balance for this, and there are many places online to shop and save.

Pros Of OG Bali Kratom

There are a lot of good things to say about OG Bali. It is one of the strongest strains on the market and is top of the potency list out of all of the other Bali strains. It also has blended effects of all of the strains, but it is more of a stimulant than a sedative, which makes this strain better than the other types of Bali.

Cons Of The OG Bali Kratom Strain

There is always a drawback, and for this case, it is a bit on the pricey end. It has really high potency, and the powder is of high quality. Thes combined things are what make it pricey. You may have effects last longer than you intended with a potent strain like this as well.

Top 3 Kratom Vendors To Buy OG Bali Kratom from

Left Coast Kratom

The price is around the average for this strain and is one of the highest quality of Kratom on the market. It is the most expensive of this list of 3, but it is of high quality and good Kratom. The price and gram contents are as follows:

28g – $8.12

56g – $15.59

112g – $29.65

225g – $59.99

Kraken Kratom

While this is a vendor that knows how to sell, it is not the leader in OG Bali Kratom. It has a reasonable price that is competitive with the market as it currently is. It is cheaper at smaller grams and slightly more expensive at higher doses, but it one of the best quality Kratom that you can get your hands on that the market offers right now. It also comes with a bevy of lab-tests and results proving how high the quality is. Here is the gram content and the prices to match.

28g – $7.99

56g – $15.99

112g – $31.99

225g – $63.99

Now, bear in mind that these are all leading providers, and then you’ll get a feel for how good number one really is.

Kratom OG

While the store is relatively new, it offers an extensive amount of products, and it has shockingly high quality. The market price has dipped to it’s lowest with this site, and the quality is worth paying more for. However, they don’t want that. They want you to have a Kratom experience that will make you come back. They rely on your good experience to come back to them. That being considered, when you see the gram content that matches the prices, I promise that these numbers are real, and they are unbelievable, which is why it’s the number one on the list.