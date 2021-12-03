Kratom One – Mitragyna Speciosa For Crazy Ketum Lovers

Kratom One is a company that started operating in Santa Barbara, California. The company was founded by two friends who were mad about Kratom. These friends do not only love to offer Mitragyna Speciosa to other Ketum lovers, but they also claim the products to be 100% original. Countless vendors claim to provide the best organic and pure products, but only some can prove back to it.

The website did not have an exact date when Kratom One started. The domain shows that it dates back to 2012. The website is quite skimpy; it makes it awkward because it has way too much white space on the above-the-fold section of their homepage. But what bothers most of the customers is that it does not have enough relevant information for the consumer. They have some of the posts live right now, which seems like a great marketing idea for any Kratom vendor.

Accreditation by the American Kratom Association:

The American Kratom Association accredits countless Kratom Vendors, but Kratom One isn’t one of those. A set of standards made by AKA that a Kratom vendor has to comply with, which is called “good manufacturing process standards”. Kratom One isn’t a part of the company’s program, but they failed.

Products Offered By Kratom One:

The products of Kratom One are pretty limited; when a person browse the website, it looks like they are offering only six products in total. They don’t have consequences with different sections for the other veins, and all their products are powdered. If you search up on the website, it does not have any information related to the blends. The website isn’t properly managed and updated; there is a lack of data related to the products.

Let’s Talk About The Prices:

Kratom has different products in different sizes; they sell in 100 g, 250 g, 500 g, 1 kg, and 2kg increments. Each product has a different price structure according to the weight, and the best thing is that they have small packages. The smallest package starts from $25, and then the rate goes up according to the weight; the most expensive strain of Kratom One costs $460.

Customer Reviews & Feedback About Kratom One:

On the website, each of the products that Kratom One offers has between 4 to 12 reviews. But they have reviews on the website about their products, which can be fake too, while they do not have any thoughts on the other websites. When it comes to Reddit, it also has no reviews on it while the website seems quite old from its domain, so it should be having some words from the customers over there.

They have a contact us page on the website; this page also has their phone number, working hours, and address. Contacting them is easy for the people who want to make an order since the details are published very well.

Do They Accept Coupon Codes?

Yes, they accept coupon codes, and multiple third-party coupon sites have coupon codes. But the bad news is, an individual has to buy a coupon pack to get the code. So when you buy the pack, its price makes the coupon-less valuable.

What Their Refund Policies Are?

According to the website, their refund policy is plain and direct. If you want to make a return, they welcome you, but this refund should be made within 30 days. All you have to do is contact their support email to get the process going for the refund.

Shipping Policy Of Kratom One:

One of the best things about them is that they do have same-day shipping offers available. This is for the orders placed before 3 PM PST between the weekdays. However, the demands made on the weekend are then processed on Monday. The items are being shipped through USPS, and the default is Priority shipping. The maximum time for delivering orders within the US is 2 to 3 days.

Conclusion:

Kratom One isn’t a huge company; it is a small business with only six total product offerings. While the AKA isn’t approving the company, still the vendor is providing its services to the Ketum lovers. The reviews aren’t very friendly, and there is also a lack of reviews from the customers on the third-party websites. But since the vendor has a passion for Kratom, he is doing his best.

Though the website is plain, it has terms of service and privacy policy that can make you know how they operate. You can also create an account and login; the website claims to keep your information safe. They also do not have many payment methods accepted; they only accept payments through MasterCard and Visa. If you are a true Mitragyna Speciosa lover, buying from them isn’t an excellent idea as they don’t offer variety, and the reviews are shady.

Kratom Recommendations:

If you are a Kratom lover and the reviews about Kratom One has disappointed you, then it’s not a thing to worry about. Because there are other Kratom Vendors that are providing the users with the best, if you are looking for one of a classy options then you can make orders from:

Kratom Basket

SA Kratom

Golden Monk

Ordering from these vendors, you can get premium-quality Kratom at cheap rates, and the quality is something that you would love and recommend.