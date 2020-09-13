All About the Potent, Energizing Gold Maeng Da Kratom Strain

Considered the “cream of the crop” among kratom strains, gold Maeng da is something everyone in search of some “kick” should try. This is a high-potency strain that delivers an amplified version of the outcome delivered by other strains of kratom. The reason why so many people find gold maeng da to be a superior kratom strain is that it is specifically bred for its strong alkaloid properties. As a result, many people find that this strain brings their results to the next level. Where is a good place to start with gold Maeng da? Take a look at the essentials of gold maeng da to discover more about this fascinating natural stimulant.

The Origins of Maeng Da Kratom

The history of gold maeng da is as interesting as the experience you’ll have when trying this strain for the first time. Gold Maeng da has actually been perfected over the centuries by farmers in Thailand who carefully graft kratom strains together in search of the most potent and concentrated forms of kratom.

Gold maeng da has been specifically bred to have an Ultra-potent alkaloid concentration that contributes to its euphoric, energizing properties. In short, the gold strain is the product of hundreds of years of combining top-tier kratom strains to create what many people consider to be the king strain. The tireless effort went into creating a strain that could deliver results while neutralizing the sedative effect that is commonly experienced with natural wellness supplements.

The High Alkaloid Content of Gold Maeng Da Kratom

Harvested in humid, steamy natural environments, gold maeng da is cultivated to have the highest alkaloid content of all kratom strains. It is the kratom strain with the highest possible concentrations of the alkaloids 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine. As you may know, alkaloids are organic plant compounds with strong physiological effects. Alkaloids are found naturally in things like

Chocolate

Coffee

Tea

Tomatoes

That means that most of us are consuming alkaloids every day without realizing it! In addition, many prescription medications like morphine are effective largely due to their alkaloid content. However, research has shown that the natural 7-hydroxymitragynine found in kratom is actually a more potent painkiller than morphine. Researchers are also increasingly touting the benefits of alkaloids as therapeutic alternatives for treating issues like depression. According to CNN, kratom is also a potential alternative to commonly prescribed pain medications.

What to Expect When You Take Gold Maeng Da Kratom

While each kratom experience is unique based on personal biology, many people who take gold Maeng da enjoy huge energy boosts and euphoric feelings. Some people may find success with treating pain or lethargy after taking gold Maeng da because it offers the stimulation needed to keep going without the potential side effects of many other types of stimulants. Generally, this isn’t a “beginner” strain. However, people who have had positive experiences with weaker strains are often interested in working their way up to the top-tier gold strain to get to the “top of the mountain.”

Dosage Recommendations for Gold Maeng Da Kratom

There is no universal dosage formula for taking kratom. Generally, your specific dosage can be determined by taking into account factors like

Age

Body Weight

Body Chemistry

Desired Results.

Starting “Small” is always recommended when trying a new strain for the first time. This method allows you to gauge your body’s response while slowly tweaking your dosage to fit your personal chemistry. Many people choose to start with 1 gram when easing into a new kratom strand. You can also take a “baby step” by opting for a dose of 0.5 grams. A 2-gram dose is often considered to be a mid-sized dose. Finally, doses between 5 grams and 7 grams are considered moderate.

The Difference Between Gold Maeng Da Kratom Powder and Capsules

Gold Maeng da comes in both capsule and free powder form. The advantage of capsules is that you’re getting a pre-measured dose each time. Deciding which form to take is really just a matter of personal preference. However, it’s important to look for a finely ground powder if you’ll be mixing your kratom into drinks or smoothies.

Frequently Asked Questions About Gold Maeng Da Kratom

Why Does Gold Maeng Da Cause Euphoria?

A- The robust alkaloid concentration in Gold Maeng da kratom is responsible for the euphoric, ultra-productive feeling many people get after taking it. While these alkaloids are found in everyday things like coffee and chocolate, they are exponentially more potent when consumed via kratom.

What Is Gold Maeng Da XL?

A- Gold Maeng Da XL is a kratom product offered by Royal Kratom that provides 32.5 grams of this high-quality, high-potency strain.

What Are People Saying About Gold Maeng Da on Reddit?

A- The Reddit kratom forum has more than 98,000 users who enjoy sharing dosage tips and personal experiences. Comments regarding gold kratom focus on things like kratom

Pain Relief

Energy-boosting

Overall Wellness.

Many people are excited to share their gold Maeng da experiences on Reddit because they are able to find energy, wellness, and euphoria using a natural product instead of turning to pharmaceuticals. The most common thread seen in Reddit posts about gold maeng da is that this strain consistently provides “Euphoria without the Sedation.”

What Is the Right Royal Kratom Gold Maeng Da Dosage?

A-Dosage varies by person based on health, age, and weight. The general window for kratom dosage is 0.5 grams to 7 grams.

Is There a Quick Kratom Bliss Gold Maeng Da Review?

A- As a leading kratom supplier, Kratom Bliss is a good choice when trying gold Maeng da for the first time. Gold Kratom Bliss is exceptionally potent in alkaloid concentration. It can be purchased in powder or capsule form. Additionally, Kratom Bliss offers gold Maeng da as part of a sampler pack featuring red Bali, green Maeng da, and white elephant strains.

What Is Gold Kratom?

A- Gold kratom is an ultra-potent, top-tier strain of kratom. Many people consider it to be the best kratom strain available. It was carefully cultivated from a red kratom strain by farmers for generations before being perfected into the ultra-potent, stimulating strain it is today.

Gold kratom’s extreme alkaloid concentration is associated with increased euphoria. One of the big advantages of this strain is that it has been bred to not have the sedative properties that some other strains of kratom are known for. It is considered an ultra-stimulating kratom strain. Generally, gold kratom is considered a high-level kratom that is intended for people who already have some familiarity with taking other kratom strains.