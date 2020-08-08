Gold Bali Kratom – Effects And Dosage Of A Top Shelf Kratom

Last Updated: August 8, 2020

Have you been using Kratom for a while and want to find the best strain? Or perhaps you’re considering your first buy and want to start with the best? You could do much worse than Gold Bali Kratom, widely considered a premium strain and prized for killing pain and relaxing nerves.

If you tried to buy it in the past and could not, or did not want to pay the high prices, you likely understand the esteem users feel for Gold Bali. However, manufacturers continue to try to increase yield and drop the price to bring this top-shelf Kratom to a broader market. Your opportunities to purchase this famous strain should multiply shortly.

Where Does Gold Bali Kratom Come From?

Farmers use Red Bali leaves to make Gold Bali Kratom. They employ a novel drying technique after harvesting the leaves. While drying, the leaves take on a goldish color, giving the strain its name.

Some claim that the drying technique raises the level of beneficial alkaloids in the final product. While no independent tests confirm this, it could account for the popularity of Gold Bali.

What’s The Best Thing About Gold Bali Kratom?

The best effect of Gold Bali Kratom may differ from user to user. It reportedly offers several beneficial effects, and reviews differ on which one ranks first. However, it appears that most people value Gold Bali as a painkiller. Some report that Gold Bali reduces pain as effectively as any Kratom strain.

Which Alkaloid Provides Gold Bali’s Magic?

Mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine top the charts of active alkaloids in Kratom. Both provide some level of pain relief. Studies show that 7-hydroxy mitragynine contains painkilling relief on the level of morphine. Therefore, given Gold Bali’s reputation for driving away pain, 7-hydroxymitragynine probably serves as Gold Bali’s top alkaloid.

What Other Effects Does Gold Bali Offer?

We already talked about the painkilling properties, arguably the most reported effect of Gold Bali. Many people find its pain-reducing qualities sufficient reason to use Gold Bali. However, Gold Bali offers several other effects.

Many accounts praise Gold Bali as a sleep aid. They claim Gold Bali before bed leads to a satisfying night’s sleep. However, you must avoid tasking a higher dose than you need. A higher dose produces a sedative effect that may not produce quality sleep. Users report that a smaller dose will help improve sleep quality.

People also find that Gold Bali produces a calming effect. Some even describe the feeling as euphoric. Both groups reported that the relaxing feeling lasted.

A smaller group reported Gold Bali boosted their appetite. People who have trouble ingesting a full day’s worth of food should consider Gold Bali.

A final group found that Gold Bali relieved the symptoms of anxiety. They also reported that it helped them focus and boosted mental energy.

If It’s A Premium Strain, How Much Should I Take?

The proper dose of any Kratom varies user to user. Differences in medical history, prescription herb use, and body size impact the dosing requirements. Therefore, no universal dosing recommendations exist. Be careful of people giving you absolute instructions on dosing.

The best advice for anyone, especially users new to Gold Bali, is to start with lower doses. First, this gives you the best chance to determine the sweet spot for the dose you want. Second, it prevents you from wasting product by taking more than you need. With a premium grade Kratom like Gold Bali, you don’t want to waste money.

Is Gold Bali In High Demand?

Gold Bali is a star in the Kratom world. Reviews give it consistently high marks. Even Reddit, which typically hosts detractors for every strain, has overwhelmingly positive comments.

Given that Gold Bali is a premium strain, the high praise comes as no surprise. Redditors even recommended people who have issues such as nausea from other strains switch to Gold Bali.

How Much Will Gold Bali Set Me Back?

If you want powder, expect to pay $5-$20 per ounce. A kilo sells for $90 to $150. Make sure you check the reputation of the seller before you buy. High prices do not guarantee the quality, and prices on the lower end may surprise you.

If you want capsules, expect to pay as little as $6 for 30 and up to $190 for 500 capsules. Make sure you compare the size of the capsules, not just the price, as vendors sometimes use different sized capsules.

Three Top Vendors For Gold Bali

You need to ensure that you can trust the person selling your Kratom and the person making your Kratom. First, investigate the manufacturer. Make sure they test for purity and alkaloid levels and publish the results of those tests.

Second, investigate the seller. Look for reviews on their site as well as Reddit. Make sure the community believes them worthy of your trust and your money. We recommend that you consider buying from these sellers.

The Kratom Connection

The Kratom Connection sells both Gold Bali powder and capsules. They advertise 1g capsules, which they claim is twice the size of typical capsules. Reviews on The Kratom Connection raved about the effects of Gold Bali. They also awarded high marks for quick shipping and excellent customer service.

Amazing Botanicals

Amazing Botanicals also sells both powder and capsules. The reviews on the site praised the quality of the product. However, their low prices truly amazed customers. Close to half of the reviews mentioned the excellent prices. Their customers seemed very loyal.

Kraken Kratom

With a 4.8 star rating on Trustpilot, Kraken Kratom earned the respect and loyalty of its customers. They praised the top-shelf quality of the products, the first-class customer service, and quick shipments.

FAQs

Should I Buy Gold Bali Capsules or Powder?

Do you want consistent dosing and quick and easy ingestion? Or do you prefer to make more of an experience of consuming Kratom?

If you want quick and easy, choose capsules. The dose remains the same, the capsule goes down, and you wait for the effects to begin. You can skip measuring the powder or worrying about whether you arrived at the proper dose.

On the other hand, the powder provides more of an experience. Sure, you can toss and wash, throwing the powder in your throat and drinking it down, but there are other ways to ingest it. You can make a smoothie, tea, or add it to a salad.

What’s Reddit’s Verdict On Gold Bail?

Reddit loves Gold Bali. It appears to receive consistently higher marks than other strains. One user noted that “Gold Bali all day every day, consistently gives the most euphoria out of any strain I’ve tried.”

In a thread titled “Strongest Kratom,” one user declared that “Gold Bali is one of my favs. Good pain relief and euphoria without too much sedation.”

Will Gold Bali Really Help Me Sleep?

People taking Gold Bali for sleep claim that it improves sleep quality. It helps them relax, fall asleep more soundly, and wake up more refreshed in the morning.

Does Gold Bali Deliver A Euphoric Feeling?

While not the top reason people reach for Gold Bali, many report that, in addition to a calming impact, Gold Bali delivers strong feelings of euphoria. They report that while it may not be the most powerful effect, it could be one of the longest-lasting.

What Is Bumble Bee Bali Gold Kratom?

Bumble Bee Bali Gold receives top marks for potency and pain relief. Many people claim that it provides superior performance compared to other Bali Gold capsules. Other users noted that it provides quality relief from anxiety.