Bali Kratom Vs Maeng Da – The Popularity And Potency Contest

Last Updated: July 30, 2020

There are many differences between the strains of Maeng Da and Bali Kratoms. While they are both widely popular for different reasons, there is just so much that is known about these great products. The debate begins Bali Kratom Vs Maeng Da which strain is superior to the other.

What Is Maeng Da Kratom?

Maeng Da Kratom is a strain of Kratom that comes in various individual strains, including; red vein, green vein, white vein, yellow vein, and ultra Kratom. Its main property is the kick that it gives you in energy, and some say focus, although it’s not fully researched at the moment. The potency is extremely high and gives a long-lasting effect that most people love. It is moderate to fast-acting in all of its strains and is a good choice for beginners as well. It originates in Indonesia but has ties outside of the country as well.

What is Bali Kratom?

Bali Kratom is a strain of Kratom that is found on the island of Bali. Deep within the Indonesia island jungle, you’ll find the mitragyna speciosa tree, which is the tree that makes Kratom. It is a strain that is said to help with pain, although it hasn’t been scientifically studied. It also provides a boost in energy that helps people to stay active throughout the day, and no wonder, as all Kratom plants derive from a family of coffee trees.

Where Did Both Strains Originate?

Strangely enough, they are both grown in Indonesia. However, the difference is that Bali is grown on its namesake island, in Indonesia, along a river in the middle of the jungle on the island, while Maeng Da is grown in Indonesia, but in the jungles of the in-lands on Indonesia rather than on an island. Another Key difference in location is that Bali strains are only grown on the Indonesian island of Bali, while Maeng Da is grown in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and more. They couldn’t be more dissimilar in terms of where they are grown, and it shows in the effects of the Kratom.

Which Strain Is More Popular?

There is a lot of confusion when it comes to these two strains and popularity. As to which is the more popular one, it depends on the person who chooses them. However, we’re not here to avoid the question, so let’s get into it. Bali strain is highly regarded for its amazing effects and sense of high, with a slight energizing potential. On the other side, Maeng Da gives people a potent yet fast-acting product with a sense of calm and bundles of energy. It’s hard to determine, as they are equal, but as for the most popular strain, fans are all about the Bali, even though a close second is Maeng Da out of all of the market strains.

What Effects Differ In Each Strain?

There are so many more effects to cover with Bali, not all of them are scientifically proven, so we’ll just stick to what is. Bali is one of the strongest strains when it comes to potency, as is Maeng Da, but they differ in what they offer, while Bali is a more active non-inclusive high, Maeng Da is a high that is calming and gives you focused energy.

Which Strain Is More Potent?

Okay, nowhere is the serious question, which strain is more potent. There is a suggestion that all Bali strains are more potent than all of the Maeng Da strains. However, that isn’t true of all Maeng Da strains, but it is true about the Indonesian Maeng Da strains. While Yellow and Ultra Yellow Bali are the most potent on the market, a nice and mellow Ultra Yellow Vietnam Maeng Da is more potent than them. So the question of which strain is the most potent is answered in two ways. Bali is the more potent of the two, but Maeng Da in an Ultra Yellow Vietnam strain is the most potent strain on the market.

Which Strain Is Longer-Lasting?

This is a question that has the Kratom masses swirling. There is a debate that Bali can last in potency, and while that’s true, no strain can come close to Maeng Da’s effects of being long-lasting. Bali does give it a run for its money, but the victor by a mile is that Maeng Da is longer lasting than any other strain.

What Are The Key Differences Between The Two?

The key differences between Maeng Da and Bali Kratoms are Energy, Potency, and Length of the high. We’ve already discussed that Maeng Da squashes Bali in the length of the high and that Bali reigns superior in terms of potency. However, the key difference in the strains is the least likely of the effects.

The energy you get from them. While Bali gives a more sedative effect, Maeng Da is a strain that you can take in the morning. Maeng Da is one of the most potent strains with energy, and most other strains can’t hope to compete, including Bali.

How Much Does The Bali Strain Go For?

The Bali strain is on the more affordable side and can go anywhere from $8 an ounce to $20 an ounce. However, we have discovered that the Kratom strains come in 1 oz, 4 oz, 1/2 kilo, and 1-kilo packages and range from inexpensive to pricey. The list below will detail the size and price for all of the Bali strains of red, green, white, and yellow.

1 oz – $12

4 oz – $46

1/2 kilo- $150

1 kilo – $240

How Much Does The Maeng Da Strain Go For?

Now here is where the difference comes in, Maeng Da depending on the vendor can range anywhere from $5 to $25 per ounce, and is usually on the higher end of that price mark. However, we have the results of the sizes and prices for all of the strains red, green, white, and yellow below.

Red Maeng Da Kratom

1 oz – $13

4 0z – $49

1/2 kilo – $160

1 kilo – $260

Green Maeng Da Kratom

1 oz. – $15

4 oz. – $55

1/2 kilo – $180

1 kilo – $320

White & Yellow Maeng Da Kratom

1 oz. – $14

4 oz. – $52

1/2 kilo – $170

1 kilo – $300

What Is The Difference In Price?

We made sure to use the same vendor for this price check, and the prices and sizes were listed above. The site for the vendor was used to ensure that the price check was fair, and it was from TheGoldenMonk If you look at the prices above, you can clearly see that Maeng Da is more expensive than Bali, and can vary depending on its strain. This is because Maeng Da doesn’t just grow in one place; it grows in many and can be higher or lower in quality depending on where its sourced from. Bali, on the other hand, is grown specifically on the island of Bali in the country of Indonesia, and therefore only has one source keeping the price consistent.

FAQ’s

There are opinions all over, and the sites, in particular, asked a certain series of questions. There is, however, a very important question that we’ll highlight below.

Reddit Which strain do you prefer between Maeng Da and Bali Red veins?

The answer was unanimous @reddit, and they have all said that red Maeng Da hands down are the better strain because it has more alkaloids, and in particular 7-oh-mitragynine in it